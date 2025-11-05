Left Menu

End of Protection: South Sudanese TPS Status Revoked

The U.S. is terminating the temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals, with a 60-day period to leave before deportations begin in January. Devised to protect those from conflict-stricken areas, TPS removal aligns with the Trump administration's broader immigration policy and 'America First' agenda.

05-11-2025
The Trump administration is concluding the temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals, effective immediately. This marks a significant policy shift impacting those who have been under the program for over ten years.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these nationals have 60 days to leave the U.S. before facing deportation starting in early January. Approximately 232 individuals currently benefit from this program, with 73 applications pending.

The TPS program provides protection for individuals from nations suffering from war or disaster, but the DHS has deemed South Sudan no longer meets these criteria. The decision reflects a broader immigration enforcement strategy under President Trump's leadership.

