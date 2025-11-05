Left Menu

Violence Erupts in PMK Party Clash: Arrests Made

Several members of the PMK Anbumani faction were arrested following a violent clash with supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss. Police are investigating the incident, with more arrests expected. Allegations from both factions include vehicular attacks and assault, with video evidence circulating on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:43 IST
Seven members of the PMK Anbumani faction have been arrested and are now in judicial custody due to a violent skirmish with supporters of the party's founder, S Ramadoss. This conflict has prompted a police hunt for additional individuals thought to have been involved.

Reports allege that the clash was initiated by an attack on a convoy belonging to Ramadoss loyalist, legislator R Arul. Meanwhile, PMK spokesperson K Balu counter-argues, claiming brutal assaults on party members by Arul's gang. Authorities assert that the investigation is impartial, utilizing CCTV evidence to identify the assailants.

The clash reportedly began with stone-throwing incidents as Arul's convoy neared Vazhapadi, causing significant damage to several vehicles. Contrasting accounts from both camps further accuse each other of deliberate vehicular assaults, with video footage of the incident surfacing on social media platforms, adding complexity to the ongoing inquiry.

