Violence Erupts in PMK Party Clash: Arrests Made

Seven members of the PMK Anbumani faction have been arrested and are now in judicial custody due to a violent skirmish with supporters of the party's founder, S Ramadoss. This conflict has prompted a police hunt for additional individuals thought to have been involved.

Reports allege that the clash was initiated by an attack on a convoy belonging to Ramadoss loyalist, legislator R Arul. Meanwhile, PMK spokesperson K Balu counter-argues, claiming brutal assaults on party members by Arul's gang. Authorities assert that the investigation is impartial, utilizing CCTV evidence to identify the assailants.

The clash reportedly began with stone-throwing incidents as Arul's convoy neared Vazhapadi, causing significant damage to several vehicles. Contrasting accounts from both camps further accuse each other of deliberate vehicular assaults, with video footage of the incident surfacing on social media platforms, adding complexity to the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)