Germany's Cash Incentive to Afghan Migrants in Pakistan

Germany is extending financial incentives to Afghan nationals marooned in Pakistan, urging them to forgo their pursuit of relocation to Europe's largest economy under a suspended resettlement program. The initiative is spearheaded by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, in alignment with conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, amid rising migration concerns influencing voter sentiments.

The relocation scheme applies to around 2,000 Afghans, cleared for moving to Germany due to safety concerns under Taliban rule or ties with German forces. Their passage has been halted as Berlin suspends the program, initially set up by a prior administration, to stifle migration influxes. Only those with binding approvals will be processed, pending security evaluations.

Addressing the situation, Dobrindt advocated offering financial incentives as a practical alternative for those unlikely to gain admission to Germany, promoting voluntary returns to Afghanistan or third nations. Although specifics on the financial sums or number of recipients remain undisclosed, reports suggest substantial payments are involved, with initial disbursements in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)