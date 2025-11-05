Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam

Postal and home voting processes have commenced in Budgam amid upcoming bypolls. This initiative aims to include all eligible voters, particularly those in essential services and senior citizens or persons with disabilities, allowing them to exercise their democratic rights. The initiative highlights the ECI's commitment to inclusive voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:31 IST
In a move to ensure comprehensive electoral participation in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, postal and home voting processes have been initiated ahead of bypolls slated for November 11. This initiative signifies a notable effort to involve all eligible groups in the democratic process.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam assembly constituency seat he previously won, prompting the need for these bypolls. The district administration is keen on maintaining the election's integrity and facilitating an organized voting process.

Efforts include enabling employees with essential duties to vote via postal ballots and supporting senior citizens and persons with disabilities through at-home voting facilities. The initiative, praised widely by beneficiaries, underscores an ongoing commitment to accessibility and enfranchisement for every voter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

