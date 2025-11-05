A New Political Voice: Northeast Parties Unite for Indigenous Rights

A new political entity is on the horizon as three Northeast Indian parties join forces to address regional issues. Pradyot Kishore Debbarma of TIPRA Motha, alongside the National People's Party and People's Party, Assam, aims to amplify the voices of indigenous communities.

At a press gathering in Agartala, Debbarma emphasized the urgency of collective efforts among the Tiprasa, Mizo, Naga, and Dimasa communities to secure lasting solutions. He highlighted ongoing discussions for stronger indigenous rights and development.

Debbarma criticized the delay in holding Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, underscoring the need for concrete action over political promises. He underscores that the development of Tripura and the entire Northeast hinges on prioritizing people's needs over party politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)