Historic Merger: Ten Left Parties Unite as 'Nepali Communist Party'

In a historic political shift, ten leftist parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist), have merged to form the Nepali Communist Party. The unification, announced in a large gathering on November 5, marks a significant step ahead of the general elections scheduled for March 5 of the coming year.

The newly formed party, maintaining a Marxist-Leninist ideology, brings together key political figures. CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will coordinate, while CPN (Unified Socialist) chief Madhav Kumar Nepal assumes the role of co-coordinator. The move is set against the backdrop of youth-led Gen Z protests, challenging corruption and nepotism.

Despite broad unification, dissent remains. A faction within the Maoist Centre, led by Janardan Sharma, announced opposition and a separate political campaign. Meanwhile, the CPN-UML, under K P Sharma Oli, has opted out of the process, though discussions are ongoing to include former leader Bhim Rawal. The Nepali Communist Party is set to compete in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)