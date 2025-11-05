High-Stakes Paper Handoff at Mamata Banerjee's Residence

In a scene underscoring the intense scrutiny of electoral processes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally received her enumeration form at her Kalighat residence. This occurred a day after she led a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, spotlighting tensions over electoral roll reforms.

The booth-level officer tasked with delivering the form, Amit Kumar Roy from Mitra Institution, encountered security protocols upon nearing Banerjee's residence. Despite being temporarily halted, Roy adhered to rules requiring direct voter delivery and refused to hand over the form to police personnel.

After discussions, Roy was permitted entry but without his bag and mobile device, emphasizing rigorous security. Banerjee directly received the document and assured Roy her office would contact him to retrieve the completed form, as confirmed by a senior electoral official.

(With inputs from agencies.)