Left Menu

High-Stakes Paper Handoff at Mamata Banerjee's Residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received her electoral roll enumeration form from a booth-level officer at her residence, following a protest march against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision. The officer initially faced entry restrictions but was eventually allowed to deliver the form directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:56 IST
High-Stakes Paper Handoff at Mamata Banerjee's Residence
  • Country:
  • India

In a scene underscoring the intense scrutiny of electoral processes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally received her enumeration form at her Kalighat residence. This occurred a day after she led a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, spotlighting tensions over electoral roll reforms.

The booth-level officer tasked with delivering the form, Amit Kumar Roy from Mitra Institution, encountered security protocols upon nearing Banerjee's residence. Despite being temporarily halted, Roy adhered to rules requiring direct voter delivery and refused to hand over the form to police personnel.

After discussions, Roy was permitted entry but without his bag and mobile device, emphasizing rigorous security. Banerjee directly received the document and assured Roy her office would contact him to retrieve the completed form, as confirmed by a senior electoral official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

 Israel
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

 India
3
Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

 Global
4
Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025