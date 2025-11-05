Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Tariff Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court is evaluating the legality of tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's administration under a 1977 law. Justices question whether this action oversteps Congress's power. The case holds global economic implications as businesses seek clarity on the president's authority to regulate imports during national emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Tariff Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is delving into arguments over the legality of tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency. Conservative and liberal justices alike raised questions about whether the tariffs overstep the powers of Congress. This marks a significant test of Trump's authority with potential consequences for the global economy.

At the center of the debate is the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump used to justify the tariffs as addressing a national emergency. However, skepticism abounded regarding whether the president has the right to impose tariffs without clear congressional approval, given that tariffs generally fall under congressional authority.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer defended the administration's actions, emphasizing the tariffs' importance in negotiating trade deals. Critics, including several U.S. states and impacted businesses, argue the move exceeds presidential power and may violate the 'major questions doctrine.' The outcome may redefine executive power in trade matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

 Israel
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

 India
3
Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

 Global
4
Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025