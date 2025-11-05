Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Tariff Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court is delving into arguments over the legality of tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency. Conservative and liberal justices alike raised questions about whether the tariffs overstep the powers of Congress. This marks a significant test of Trump's authority with potential consequences for the global economy.

At the center of the debate is the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump used to justify the tariffs as addressing a national emergency. However, skepticism abounded regarding whether the president has the right to impose tariffs without clear congressional approval, given that tariffs generally fall under congressional authority.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer defended the administration's actions, emphasizing the tariffs' importance in negotiating trade deals. Critics, including several U.S. states and impacted businesses, argue the move exceeds presidential power and may violate the 'major questions doctrine.' The outcome may redefine executive power in trade matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)