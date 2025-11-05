Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's Election Shakes Wall Street

Wall Street is on edge following the election of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, expressing concerns about the city's future business climate. Investors fear the city's competitiveness could suffer under Mamdani's policies aimed at affordability and economic equity.

Mamdani's campaign promises include bold initiatives like freezing rent for rent-stabilized apartments, offering free bus services, and establishing city-run grocery stores. However, many financiers are wary of his plans to hike taxes on the city's wealthy and corporations, worried about the impact on investment and business growth.

Amidst these changes, Mamdani is attempting to bridge the gap with business leaders, holding discussions facilitated by key industry figures. Meanwhile, analysts are also watching key state elections in Virginia and New Jersey as indicators of the Democratic Party's strength ahead of the 2026 midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)