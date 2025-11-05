Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Fabricating Election Claims

BJP president J P Nadda has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making up claims about election fraud, stating that these claims are baseless and aimed at tarnishing India's image. According to Nadda, Rahul's allegations stem from anticipation of the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar assembly elections.

Gandhi recently criticized the electoral process, citing 25 lakh "fake" entries in Haryana's voter list. Nadda dismissed these claims, suggesting they are an excuse for an impending electoral loss in Bihar. He criticized Gandhi for opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning the sincerity of his allegations.

Nadda further alleged that Gandhi's actions are detrimental to India's democracy, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's achievements in uplifting India's economy and infrastructure. He projected a clear defeat for Congress and its allies in the Bihar polls, highlighting Modi's efforts toward national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)