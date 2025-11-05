Starbucks Union Gears Up for Potential Nationwide Strike

Unionized Starbucks baristas, through Starbucks Workers United, have cast their votes for a potential open-ended strike set to coincide with the company's bustling holiday season, according to an announcement made by the union on Wednesday.

The conflict hinges on demands for improved staffing, enhanced pay, and secure job protections, with both sides accusing each other of stalling negotiations.

Starbucks maintains that any agreement must reflect its existing status as offering top retail jobs, as tension mounts with the looming deadline of November 13, designated as Red Cup Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)