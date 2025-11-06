US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic shift, the United States has expressed commendation for Mali's military junta, hinting at renewed cooperation after a prolonged period of tense relations. Christopher Landau, the deputy secretary at the US State Department, praised Mali's armed forces for their efforts against Islamic extremist militants.

Landau's remarks, shared via social media, mark a public change in the US stance toward collaborating with Mali's military leadership. This development is welcomed by Mali's government, which anticipates enhanced military support in addressing security threats near the capital. Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a member of Mali's transition legislative body, hailed the potential cooperation as beneficial.

The situation unfolds as regional instability persists, exacerbated by a series of military coups across West Africa. Despite the absence of a military plan, experts suggest this renewed diplomatic engagement could lay the groundwork for future alliances, though challenges remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)