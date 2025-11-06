Anti-Fascism Rally Gains Momentum Following Democratic Election Wins

An anti-fascism protest in Washington, D.C., initially planned to mark President Donald Trump's election anniversary, gained added momentum following Democratic victories in key U.S. races. The protesters, many clad in costumes symbolizing resistance, called for Trump's removal, demanding an end to perceived presidential overreach.

The gathering, which was organized with the aid of numerous groups, including Refuse Fascism and the Handmaid Army DC, occurred in the shadow of the Washington Monument. Demonstrators expressed renewed hope as Democrats celebrated sweeping victories, believing the election outcomes signaled public discontent and a potential shift in political dynamics.

Protesters, however, cautioned against complacency, with activists like Sam Goldman urging continued peaceful resistance despite the recent wins. The sentiment among attendees was one of cautious optimism with an acknowledgment of the work still needed to address ongoing concerns over democracy's erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)