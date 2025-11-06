Trump's G20 No-Show: Disdain for South African Host

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his decision not to participate in the forthcoming G20 Summit, set to take place in South Africa. Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump criticized South Africa's inclusion in the G20, reflecting on the country's current situation.

This year's summit, to be hosted in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, marks the first occasion the G20 leaders' meeting will be held on African soil. Previously, India held the presidency, during which it facilitated the African Union's entry into the G20 as a permanent member, marking a significant moment in global economic relations.

Trump's remarks included criticism of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, labeling him a 'communist', and positioning Miami as a historical refuge from 'communist tyranny'. Reflecting on global politics, Trump referenced shifting political landscapes in various regions, underscoring his stance on international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)