Left Menu

Trump's G20 No-Show: Disdain for South African Host

Former US President Donald Trump announced he will skip the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, criticizing the nation's inclusion in the Group of 20. Taking place for the first time on African soil, the summit follows India's presidency during which the African Union joined the G20 as a permanent member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 06:37 IST
Trump's G20 No-Show: Disdain for South African Host
President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his decision not to participate in the forthcoming G20 Summit, set to take place in South Africa. Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump criticized South Africa's inclusion in the G20, reflecting on the country's current situation.

This year's summit, to be hosted in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, marks the first occasion the G20 leaders' meeting will be held on African soil. Previously, India held the presidency, during which it facilitated the African Union's entry into the G20 as a permanent member, marking a significant moment in global economic relations.

Trump's remarks included criticism of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, labeling him a 'communist', and positioning Miami as a historical refuge from 'communist tyranny'. Reflecting on global politics, Trump referenced shifting political landscapes in various regions, underscoring his stance on international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk

Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie ...

 Global
2
Air Traffic Turmoil: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

 Global
3
Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations

Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations

 Global
4
Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid tight security arrangements: Official.

Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025