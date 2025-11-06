Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: Democracy in Action

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections began with voting for 121 seats, involving 3.75 crore voters and 1,314 candidates. Key figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary are among contenders. Leaders urged strong voter turnout as campaigns intensify for a crucial electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections commenced under high security as voting opened for 121 seats. A total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including prominent leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to participate enthusiastically in democracy's celebration, emphasizing the significance of voting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed this sentiment, congratulating young first-time voters. Key battles in constituencies like Raghopur, Tarapur, and Lakhisarai are generating considerable attention.

The elections, spanning 45,341 polling stations primarily in rural areas, see a blend of seasoned politicians and celebrities. With significant participation from BJP figures and notable challenges from rival parties, this election phase is pivotal for shaping Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

