Ghazala Hashmi: From Hyderabad to Historic Victory

Ghazala Hashmi, an India-born American politician, made history by becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor. Her journey from Hyderabad to this historic victory is a source of pride for many, especially her family and friends.

Hashmi's deep roots to her birthplace were evident during her visit a decade ago, when she explored Hyderabad's rich cultural landmarks like the Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and Salar Jung Museum. Her connections to the city and her family remain strong, as recounted by her cousin Rasia.

Rasia, who is also a journalist, notes that Hashmi's election is a proud moment for Indians and Hyderabadis alike, and hopes her cousin will continue her humanitarian work and bring positive changes for the people of Virginia.

(With inputs from agencies.)