Milei Resists Peso Float Amid Investor Pressure

Argentina's President Javier Milei has dismissed investor demands to allow the peso to float freely. Instead, he plans to maintain it within gradually widening bands against the U.S. dollar until elections in 2027. Milei aims to implement free-market reforms and strengthen ties with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST
Javier Milei

Argentina's President Javier Milei is standing firm against investor demands to allow the peso a free float, as reported by the Financial Times. This comes after his midterm election victory, indicating his intent to continue with controlled monetary policies.

In an interview, Milei emphasized his commitment to accelerate free-market reforms while tightening his alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump. His strategy appears to be a mix of gradual change while retaining key economic controls.

Milei is set on keeping the peso within widening bands against the U.S. dollar, at least until the 2027 elections, in hopes of mitigating Argentina's enduring economic volatility. His approach reflects a cautious balance of reform and stability.

