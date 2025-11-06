Left Menu

Seemanchal's Cry for Development Ignored by NDA Government

The Congress accuses the NDA government of neglecting Seemanchal's development. Jairam Ramesh highlights unfulfilled promises by the Prime Minister, citing incomplete projects and widespread poverty. As Bihar polls approach, the opposition urges voters in Seemanchal and Bhagalpur to respond with their votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:11 IST
The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, alleging gross neglect of the development needs in Bihar's Seemanchal region. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the unfulfilled promises made by the Prime Minister, which include large-scale projects like Vikramshila Central University that remain incomplete.

Highlighting the rampant poverty and lack of infrastructure, Ramesh cited reports indicating that significant portions of the population struggle with multidimensional poverty, lacking basic amenities such as water supply and sanitation. The Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) report further underscores the dire state of Seemanchal, with most households depending on agriculture yet lacking land ownership.

Urging the electorate to hold the ruling alliance accountable in the forthcoming state elections, Congress maintained that the power of the vote could decisively change Seemanchal's fortunes. The Bihar elections are scheduled in two phases, with results expected shortly thereafter.

