Congress Leader Criticizes PM Modi Amid Bihar Elections

In the midst of Bihar's initial phase of Assembly elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a stern critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making unfulfilled promises to the state. Ramesh highlighted the deliberate neglect of regions like Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, allegedly for electoral advantage.

Ramesh's statements surfaced as PM Modi visited Araria and Bhagalpur districts, urging the public to question the Prime Minister on past commitments. These include promises of establishing Central universities, sugar mills, and a major medical institute, AIIMS, in various districts.

Referencing data from the Asian Development Research Institute, Ramesh depicted dire socio-economic conditions in Seemanchal. He affirmed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory, with voters likely retaliating against alleged government neglect with their votes during the ongoing elections, which began on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)