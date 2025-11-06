Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes PM Modi Amid Bihar Elections

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unfulfilled promises in Bihar, focusing on neglected areas like Seemanchal. As elections progress, Ramesh questioned Modi's commitment to developments like Vikramshila University and AIIMS Darbhanga, urging voters to respond to such neglect in the upcoming polls.

In the midst of Bihar's initial phase of Assembly elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a stern critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making unfulfilled promises to the state. Ramesh highlighted the deliberate neglect of regions like Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, allegedly for electoral advantage.

Ramesh's statements surfaced as PM Modi visited Araria and Bhagalpur districts, urging the public to question the Prime Minister on past commitments. These include promises of establishing Central universities, sugar mills, and a major medical institute, AIIMS, in various districts.

Referencing data from the Asian Development Research Institute, Ramesh depicted dire socio-economic conditions in Seemanchal. He affirmed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory, with voters likely retaliating against alleged government neglect with their votes during the ongoing elections, which began on Thursday morning.

