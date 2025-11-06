Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Modi's Varanasi Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations at Varanasi's railway station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Modi will inaugurate four trains, including the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat. Adityanath emphasized smooth coordination, cleanliness, and security. He also visited local temples, engaging in rituals and prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Modi's Varanasi Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meticulously inspected the preparations at Varanasi's railway station in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit. The visit, commencing Friday, includes the inauguration of four trains, among them the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express.

The chief minister received comprehensive updates from senior railway and district authorities about ongoing beautification efforts, security protocols, passenger amenities, and venue arrangements. Officials have been instructed to ensure flawless coordination, emphasizing the significance of maintaining cleanliness and tight security throughout the premises.

In addition to the preparatory overview, Adityanath engaged in religious observances at the city's revered temples. He conducted the 'Shodashopachar' ritual at Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought blessings from the seers, praying for the populace's prosperity and welfare. His itinerary included a visit to the Satua Baba Ashram, further emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Crucial Crackdown: Unraveling the Narco-Terrorism Network

ED's Crucial Crackdown: Unraveling the Narco-Terrorism Network

 India
2
Masoud Barzani: From Mountain Fighter to Kurdish Political Power Broker

Masoud Barzani: From Mountain Fighter to Kurdish Political Power Broker

 Global
3
From Village Cricket to World Champion: The Rise of Kranti Goud

From Village Cricket to World Champion: The Rise of Kranti Goud

 India
4
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025