Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Modi's Varanasi Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meticulously inspected the preparations at Varanasi's railway station in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit. The visit, commencing Friday, includes the inauguration of four trains, among them the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express.

The chief minister received comprehensive updates from senior railway and district authorities about ongoing beautification efforts, security protocols, passenger amenities, and venue arrangements. Officials have been instructed to ensure flawless coordination, emphasizing the significance of maintaining cleanliness and tight security throughout the premises.

In addition to the preparatory overview, Adityanath engaged in religious observances at the city's revered temples. He conducted the 'Shodashopachar' ritual at Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought blessings from the seers, praying for the populace's prosperity and welfare. His itinerary included a visit to the Satua Baba Ashram, further emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)