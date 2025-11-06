Hezbollah Asserts Right to Resist amid Tensions with Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah has announced its unwavering stance regarding its 'legitimate right to resist (Israeli) occupation,' affirming its support for the Lebanese army amid ongoing tensions.

Although Lebanon adheres to a ceasefire, Hezbollah stresses it is not compelled to engage in political talks with Israel. Last week, President Joseph Aoun instructed the Lebanese military to repel any Israeli advancements into southern territories, following an overnight incursion that resulted in the death of a municipal employee, challenging the existing U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah reiterated its steadfast right to defend Lebanon's sovereignty and its people against continuous aggression from an opponent intent on imposing war. The group articulates its commitment to standing by the Lebanese army and populace against Israeli maneuvers that defy the truce established in November 2024.

