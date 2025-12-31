Ceasefire Paves Way for Repatriation of Cambodian Soldiers

In a significant move towards peace, Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers on Wednesday following a renewed ceasefire agreed upon by both countries last weekend. This action comes after weeks of deadly border clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors, leading to over 100 casualties and displacing many civilians.

The latest ceasefire, which took effect at noon on Saturday, ended about 20 days of intense fighting, characterized by fighter jet sorties and artillery barrages. Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata confirmed the soldiers' release at a border checkpoint, marking their return home after a lengthy detention in Thailand.

Following the collapse of a previous ceasefire brokered by international leaders, Thailand consented to release the soldiers as part of a new agreement, provided the ceasefire held for 72 hours. Despite some delays due to alleged ceasefire violations, the handover was successfully completed with supervision from the International Committee of the Red Cross.