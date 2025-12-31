Left Menu

Ceasefire Paves Way for Repatriation of Cambodian Soldiers

Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers, easing tensions after weeks of border clashes. A new ceasefire agreement ended 20 days of conflict that resulted in significant casualties and displacement. The return marks an important step towards peace, with the Red Cross overseeing the successful handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:31 IST
Ceasefire Paves Way for Repatriation of Cambodian Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards peace, Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers on Wednesday following a renewed ceasefire agreed upon by both countries last weekend. This action comes after weeks of deadly border clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors, leading to over 100 casualties and displacing many civilians.

The latest ceasefire, which took effect at noon on Saturday, ended about 20 days of intense fighting, characterized by fighter jet sorties and artillery barrages. Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata confirmed the soldiers' release at a border checkpoint, marking their return home after a lengthy detention in Thailand.

Following the collapse of a previous ceasefire brokered by international leaders, Thailand consented to release the soldiers as part of a new agreement, provided the ceasefire held for 72 hours. Despite some delays due to alleged ceasefire violations, the handover was successfully completed with supervision from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025