Bihar Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

Bihar elections commenced with a robust voter response in the first phase, as recorded by the Election Commission of India. Deepak Kumar, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, after voting in Patna, emphasized the democratic responsibility of voting.

As of 1 pm, the state recorded a turnout of 42.31%, with Gopalganj leading at 46.73%. Lakhisarai and Begusarai followed closely. Meanwhile, Patna lagged with 37.72%. Despite varying district turnouts, the enthusiasm among voters remained palpable.

RLM's Upendra Kushwaha voiced optimism, predicting a strong NDA victory. This election phase is crucial for senior leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary. With polling ending at 6 pm, due to security reasons, this phase sets the stage for the upcoming ones.