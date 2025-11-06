Left Menu

Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has ordered the Bihar DGP to take prompt action following Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's claim that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters in Lakhisarai. Voters are urged to cast their votes without fear, with a strong stance against lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:07 IST
Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating election tensions, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has taken a firm stance, instructing Bihar's DGP to act swiftly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported an alleged attack on his convoy by RJD supporters. The incident occurred in Sinha's assembly constituency of Lakhisarai.

Kumar emphasized that nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace by taking the law into their own hands. "Strict action will be taken against the miscreants," an official reiterated, quoting the Election Commissioner. The prompt directive aims to ensure law and order during the election period.

Meanwhile, the poll authority has issued an appeal to all voters, urging them to participate in the electoral process without fear. The directive underscores a commitment to safeguarding democratic processes amidst rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Nanhey Faristey: Saving Lives on the Rails

Operation Nanhey Faristey: Saving Lives on the Rails

 India
2
SIX Faces Financial Challenge Amid Worldline Woes

SIX Faces Financial Challenge Amid Worldline Woes

 Switzerland
3
IIM Ahmedabad Unveils Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

IIM Ahmedabad Unveils Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

 India
4
Transforming Solar Waste into Golden Opportunity: India's Looming Challenge

Transforming Solar Waste into Golden Opportunity: India's Looming Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025