Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

Amid escalating election tensions, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has taken a firm stance, instructing Bihar's DGP to act swiftly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported an alleged attack on his convoy by RJD supporters. The incident occurred in Sinha's assembly constituency of Lakhisarai.

Kumar emphasized that nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace by taking the law into their own hands. "Strict action will be taken against the miscreants," an official reiterated, quoting the Election Commissioner. The prompt directive aims to ensure law and order during the election period.

Meanwhile, the poll authority has issued an appeal to all voters, urging them to participate in the electoral process without fear. The directive underscores a commitment to safeguarding democratic processes amidst rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)