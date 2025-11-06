Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

The Election Commission's leadership is actively overseeing the electoral process in Bihar through live CCTV feeds from over 45,000 polling stations. This marks the first instance of such extensive digital monitoring in the state.

Top officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, have positioned themselves in the control room at Nirvachan Sadan to ensure seamless operations.

The first phase involves 121 seats with 1,314 candidates in contention, supported by a massive deployment of polling staff and agents. The subsequent phase is slated for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)