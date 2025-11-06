Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage
The Election Commission is closely monitoring the Bihar elections with real-time CCTV coverage across 45,000 polling stations. Chief officials are based at the EC's control room, overseeing 121 seats in the first phase. Results are set for November 14, following the second phase on November 11.
The Election Commission's leadership is actively overseeing the electoral process in Bihar through live CCTV feeds from over 45,000 polling stations. This marks the first instance of such extensive digital monitoring in the state.
Top officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, have positioned themselves in the control room at Nirvachan Sadan to ensure seamless operations.
The first phase involves 121 seats with 1,314 candidates in contention, supported by a massive deployment of polling staff and agents. The subsequent phase is slated for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
