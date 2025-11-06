Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims on Peace Deals and Averting Wars Take Center Stage

US President Donald Trump claimed he averted wars between India and Pakistan, along with several other nations, through successful trade negotiations. Speaking at the America Business Forum, Trump updated the number of planes shot down during India-Pakistan conflict and touted his role in achieving global peace through economic leverage and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:32 IST
Trump's Bold Claims on Peace Deals and Averting Wars Take Center Stage
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has made bold claims about his role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan during a recent address at the America Business Forum in Miami. According to Trump, eight planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict, an update from his previous figure of seven aircraft.

Trump described how he threatened to withdraw trade deals to compel the two nations to make peace. The President has reiterated his claim multiple times since May 10, when he alleged that his intervention led to a ceasefire between the neighboring countries, despite India's consistent denial of third-party involvement.

Furthermore, Trump extended his peace-keeping narrative to conflicts worldwide, asserting his contribution to resolving tensions in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, while also highlighting recent economic deals made with nations like China, Japan, and Malaysia.

TRENDING

1
Rajya Sabha Welcomes New Members Gupta and Sharma

Rajya Sabha Welcomes New Members Gupta and Sharma

 India
2
Napoli's Tightrope at Serie A Summit

Napoli's Tightrope at Serie A Summit

 Global
3
Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence

Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence

 India
4
Egypt and Qatar Forge Luxury Coastal Development Deal

Egypt and Qatar Forge Luxury Coastal Development Deal

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025