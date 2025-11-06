Trump's Bold Claims on Peace Deals and Averting Wars Take Center Stage

US President Donald Trump has made bold claims about his role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan during a recent address at the America Business Forum in Miami. According to Trump, eight planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict, an update from his previous figure of seven aircraft.

Trump described how he threatened to withdraw trade deals to compel the two nations to make peace. The President has reiterated his claim multiple times since May 10, when he alleged that his intervention led to a ceasefire between the neighboring countries, despite India's consistent denial of third-party involvement.

Furthermore, Trump extended his peace-keeping narrative to conflicts worldwide, asserting his contribution to resolving tensions in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, while also highlighting recent economic deals made with nations like China, Japan, and Malaysia.