Vote for Democracy: Khan Sir Urges Youth in Bihar Elections

On Thursday, celebrated YouTuber and educator Khan Sir cast his vote in the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna, calling on young voters to strengthen the democratic process by turning out in large numbers.

After voting, Khan Sir emphasized that India, as the 'mother of democracy,' offers a rare moment of equality during elections, urging citizens to exercise their rights regardless of wealth or status. He highlighted that voting wisely for candidates who prioritize education, employment, health, and security is crucial for democracy's strength.

He stressed that low turnout risks democracy's value being questioned and encouraged the youth to participate, even if it means pressing NOTA. With polling underway in Bihar, Khan Sir's message aims to inspire thoughtful civic engagement among the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)