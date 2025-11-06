SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine?

The U.S. Supreme Court is evaluating the legality of tariffs under former President Donald Trump, employing the 'major questions' doctrine, a principle that has previously hampered President Joe Biden's policies. Wednesday's court arguments scrutinized whether Trump's use of this doctrine exceeds presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The court's 6-3 conservative majority previously cited this doctrine to block several of Biden's key actions. If the same approach is applied to Trump's tariffs, presented without explicit Congressional approval under IEEPA, it would reveal the court's attempt to maintain consistency. However, ambiguity in the law complicates predicting their final decision.

Legal experts and scholars emphasize that ignoring the doctrine for Trump's tariffs could portray the court as partisan. While some justices, such as Chief Justice John Roberts, appeared skeptical of the tariffs' validity, others noted the vast economic implications. The case remains pivotal for interpreting presidential power and the doctrine's scope.

