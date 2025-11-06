Left Menu

SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine?

The U.S. Supreme Court debates the legality of Trump-era tariffs using the major questions doctrine. A conservative-leaning court, which previously applied this doctrine against Biden's policies, may scrutinize Trump's tariffs. Legal experts suggest the rulings could highlight the court's consistency in applying this contentious legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:54 IST
SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is evaluating the legality of tariffs under former President Donald Trump, employing the 'major questions' doctrine, a principle that has previously hampered President Joe Biden's policies. Wednesday's court arguments scrutinized whether Trump's use of this doctrine exceeds presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The court's 6-3 conservative majority previously cited this doctrine to block several of Biden's key actions. If the same approach is applied to Trump's tariffs, presented without explicit Congressional approval under IEEPA, it would reveal the court's attempt to maintain consistency. However, ambiguity in the law complicates predicting their final decision.

Legal experts and scholars emphasize that ignoring the doctrine for Trump's tariffs could portray the court as partisan. While some justices, such as Chief Justice John Roberts, appeared skeptical of the tariffs' validity, others noted the vast economic implications. The case remains pivotal for interpreting presidential power and the doctrine's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath

NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath

 India
2
Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy

Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controver...

 Global
3
Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Sector

Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Secto...

 Global
4
Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australia

Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australi...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025