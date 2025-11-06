Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Victory in Mahua, Aims for Political Influence

As Bihar elections heat up, Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), displays unwavering confidence in securing the Mahua seat. During polling on Thursday, Yadav claimed his party, contesting in 44 seats, is on the path to establishing itself as a significant political force.

Yadav, convinced of the Mahua electorate's support, remarked, 'The people will bless me again; I have worked for them, and they recognize it.' Noteworthy is the commendation from some BJP leaders, to which Yadav responded that commendable actions should be celebrated while discouraging negative rhetoric.

Despite recent media reports, Yadav clarified that he hasn't met his former CM mother, Rabri Devi, or his parents since his departure from home. He remained noncommittal when questioned on potential alliances with the BJP or his brother-led opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)