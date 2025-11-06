Left Menu

Activists Rally Against Suharto's National Hero Status

Activists in Jakarta protested against the proposal to grant former authoritarian leader Suharto the status of Indonesia's national hero. Concerns of historical revisionism and Suharto's repressive legacy sparked the demonstration. Rights groups opposed his candidacy, citing past human rights violations and corruption during his regime. The decision is pending President Prabowo Subianto's approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:45 IST
Activists Rally Against Suharto's National Hero Status

In Indonesia's bustling capital, Jakarta, around 100 activists gathered on Thursday to raise their voices against a controversial governmental proposal. The plan, which aims to designate the late authoritarian leader Suharto as a national hero, has sparked widespread concern about potential historical revisionism.

Both the social and culture ministries have included Suharto among 48 candidates for the prestigious title, which honors significant contributors to the nation annually on November 10. However, Suharto's legacy, marred by his 32-year military-backed rule and its eventual overturn amid economic turmoil, deadly riots, and massive protests in 1998, has led to an outcry among many citizens.

Protesters, including rights organizations such as Amnesty International Indonesia and the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS), contend that Suharto's alleged human rights violations and corruption render him unfit for the hero status. Dissenters openly criticized President Prabowo Subianto, who has shown favor towards Suharto, for potentially supporting the controversial nomination.

TRENDING

1
Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellence

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellen...

 India
2
World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

 Global
3

Groww's IPO: A Resounding Success with 1.64x Subscription

 India
4
India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025