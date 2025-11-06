Activists Rally Against Suharto's National Hero Status

In Indonesia's bustling capital, Jakarta, around 100 activists gathered on Thursday to raise their voices against a controversial governmental proposal. The plan, which aims to designate the late authoritarian leader Suharto as a national hero, has sparked widespread concern about potential historical revisionism.

Both the social and culture ministries have included Suharto among 48 candidates for the prestigious title, which honors significant contributors to the nation annually on November 10. However, Suharto's legacy, marred by his 32-year military-backed rule and its eventual overturn amid economic turmoil, deadly riots, and massive protests in 1998, has led to an outcry among many citizens.

Protesters, including rights organizations such as Amnesty International Indonesia and the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS), contend that Suharto's alleged human rights violations and corruption render him unfit for the hero status. Dissenters openly criticized President Prabowo Subianto, who has shown favor towards Suharto, for potentially supporting the controversial nomination.