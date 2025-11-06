Bihar Polls: NDA Confident of Majority as First Phase Polling Sees Enthusiastic Turnout

The chief of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, voiced his skepticism over Mahagathbandhan's confidence in securing a government lead through its CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as polling for the second phase has yet to occur.

Kushwaha expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieving a decisive majority post-elections, noting the substantial voter turnout in the ongoing polling for 121 constituencies across Bihar.

Citing voter turnout statistics shared by the Election Commission of India, he underscored that districts like Begusarai led with 59.82% turnout, casting doubt on the opposition's claims. The electoral fate of prominent leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav remains contingent on both current and upcoming voting phases.