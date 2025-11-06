Left Menu

Bihar Polls: NDA Confident of Majority as First Phase Polling Sees Enthusiastic Turnout

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha criticizes opposition's claims ahead of Bihar polls, expressing confidence in NDA's success. Voting for 121 constituencies records a significant turnout. With 59.82% in Begusarai, results are expected on November 14. Key political figures await outcomes as phase two nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:47 IST
Bihar Polls: NDA Confident of Majority as First Phase Polling Sees Enthusiastic Turnout
Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, voiced his skepticism over Mahagathbandhan's confidence in securing a government lead through its CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as polling for the second phase has yet to occur.

Kushwaha expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieving a decisive majority post-elections, noting the substantial voter turnout in the ongoing polling for 121 constituencies across Bihar.

Citing voter turnout statistics shared by the Election Commission of India, he underscored that districts like Begusarai led with 59.82% turnout, casting doubt on the opposition's claims. The electoral fate of prominent leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav remains contingent on both current and upcoming voting phases.

TRENDING

1
Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellence

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellen...

 India
2
World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

 Global
3

Groww's IPO: A Resounding Success with 1.64x Subscription

 India
4
India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025