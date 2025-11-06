Kejriwal Condemns Casteist Comments in Punjab's Political Frenzy

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, has taken a strong stance against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, for the latter's controversial remarks against the late Buta Singh. Kejriwal accused the Congress leader's comments of reflecting a problematic mentality within the party.

Without directly naming Warring, Kejriwal condemned the use of a derogatory term and underlined the criticism of Congress's approach, highlighting that derogatory comments are unacceptable. The remarks have sparked backlash in political circles, prompting Warring to issue an apology and acknowledge Singh as a father figure.

Amid the controversy, Kejriwal showcased achievements under the Bhagwant Mann government, stating that 56,000 jobs had been created on merit, in stark contrast to previous administrations. He also mentioned ongoing benefits for Punjab residents, including zero electricity bills, as he campaigned in the region ahead of the Tarn Taran bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)