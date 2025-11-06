Left Menu

Kejriwal Condemns Casteist Comments in Punjab's Political Frenzy

Arvind Kejriwal criticized Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for his casteist remarks against late Buta Singh. Warring apologized but was booked following a complaint. Kejriwal also highlighted government job allocations under the current administration and upcoming bypoll results in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:05 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, has taken a strong stance against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, for the latter's controversial remarks against the late Buta Singh. Kejriwal accused the Congress leader's comments of reflecting a problematic mentality within the party.

Without directly naming Warring, Kejriwal condemned the use of a derogatory term and underlined the criticism of Congress's approach, highlighting that derogatory comments are unacceptable. The remarks have sparked backlash in political circles, prompting Warring to issue an apology and acknowledge Singh as a father figure.

Amid the controversy, Kejriwal showcased achievements under the Bhagwant Mann government, stating that 56,000 jobs had been created on merit, in stark contrast to previous administrations. He also mentioned ongoing benefits for Punjab residents, including zero electricity bills, as he campaigned in the region ahead of the Tarn Taran bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

