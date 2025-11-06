Government Shutdown Standoff: A Battle of Wills and Wins

This week's elections have boosted Democratic spirits while exasperating President Donald Trump, complicating attempts to resolve the historic government shutdown. The latest political maneuvers have reignited doubts about a potential resolution despite the exacerbating effects nationwide.

Trump has increased pressure on Senate Republicans to end the shutdown, now at 37 days—the longest in US history. He calls it a 'big factor, negative' for the GOP's recent electoral disappointments. Democrats, buoyed by Trump's comments, remain steadfast, believing a deal on health care subsidies could open doors for negotiation.

Trump refuses to meet with Democrats unless the government reopens, complicating GOP strategy. Meanwhile, grassroots Democrats highlight electoral successes as an endorsement of their shutdown stance, urging leaders not to hastily compromise. The shutdown's toll deepens as federal closures affect millions. Discussions continue, but a breakthrough remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)