BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana
The BJP criticizes Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks associating the Congress with Muslims, labeling the party as 'Jinnahwadi.' BJP's spokesperson claims Congress favors Sharia over the Constitution, catering to its vote bank at the cost of other communities.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched sharp criticism against the Congress following Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks that aligned the party closely with Muslims. Describing the comments as an 'open admission,' BJP accused the Congress of prioritizing Sharia above the Indian Constitution.
At a rally for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Reddy challenged Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy's opposition to the inclusion of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in the Telangana Council of Ministers, asserting that Congress empowers minority communities with significant roles.
Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla branded the Congress as 'Jinnahwadi,' alleging a longstanding strategy of vote-bank politics that sacrifices constitutional values for sectarian appeal, further claiming shifts in reservation policies as evidence.
