BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched sharp criticism against the Congress following Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks that aligned the party closely with Muslims. Describing the comments as an 'open admission,' BJP accused the Congress of prioritizing Sharia above the Indian Constitution.

At a rally for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Reddy challenged Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy's opposition to the inclusion of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in the Telangana Council of Ministers, asserting that Congress empowers minority communities with significant roles.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla branded the Congress as 'Jinnahwadi,' alleging a longstanding strategy of vote-bank politics that sacrifices constitutional values for sectarian appeal, further claiming shifts in reservation policies as evidence.

