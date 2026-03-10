Left Menu

Political Divides: Assamese Muslims vs. Miya Muslims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted a political divide between Assamese Muslims and Miya Muslims. While culturally distinct, many Assamese Muslims now support the BJP. The term 'Miya', initially pejorative for Bengali-speaking Muslims, has been reclaimed by some as a defiant identity marker.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted a political distinction between Assamese Muslims and Miya Muslims, emphasizing that a section of Assamese Muslims now supports the BJP. Despite sharing the same religion, he noted differences in culture between the two groups.

Sarma elaborated on the cultural separation by highlighting language and origins, stating that politically, Assamese Muslims are aligned against Miya Muslims. 'Miya'—a term once derogatory for Bengali-speaking Muslims—is now embraced by some community activists in defiance.

Controversially, Sarma's remarks have led to legal challenges, with PILs accusing him of making communal statements. The Gauhati High Court has demanded a response from the chief minister by April 21 to address these allegations.

