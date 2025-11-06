Political Stalemate: Manipur BJP's Push for Government Formation

In Manipur, BJP MLA L Rameshwor Meetei has raised concerns over the political stalemate, pressing for either the establishment of a state government or the initiation of fresh elections.

Speaking on Thursday, Meetei cautioned that a failure to form a government could jeopardize the BJP's standing in the state. Currently, a faction within the party backs Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata for the leadership role in government formation.

Amid ongoing discussions, legislators representing both the hill and valley regions are ready to proceed with governmental formation. Meetei highlighted the urgency, indicating that November is a crucial timeline, beyond which the party's prospects may dim.

(With inputs from agencies.)