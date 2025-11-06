Cameroon's Paul Biya Sworn in Amidst Controversy

In a contentious political climate, Paul Biya, Cameroon's enduring leader, took the oath for another seven-year term on Thursday. His election victory has faced accusations of 'constitutional coup' from opposition parties, and widespread public dissatisfaction over his prolonged tenure.

Biya, who is Africa's second-longest serving leader at 92, addressed the Cameroonian Parliament promising to work for unity and prosperity. However, citizens remain skeptical about any significant change. Many, like Yaounde's seamstress Priscilla Ayimboh, voice concerns over the lack of essential infrastructure and jobs.

As Biya commences this term amidst tight security, political experts note deep divisions between the ruling elite and the public. Protests have erupted against what opposition leaders call a 'fraudulent' victory, emphasizing the pressing need for political renewal in Cameroon.

(With inputs from agencies.)