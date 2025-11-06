Nancy Pelosi: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to wield the gavel as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2026, marking the conclusion of a groundbreaking political career spanning nearly four decades.

Throughout her tenure, Pelosi was a formidable force in American politics, often clashing with Republican leaders, most notably former President Donald Trump. Her leadership in the House included two stints as Speaker, from 2007-2011 and again from 2019-2023.

Despite stepping back from leadership roles, Pelosi remained a pivotal figure within the Democratic Party, celebrated for her legislative accomplishments and fundraising prowess. Her departure paves the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to take on a more significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)