Pope Leo XIV and Abbas Seek Two-State Solution to Gaza Conflict

Pope Leo XIV held a first-ever meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and push for a two-state solution. The discussion followed a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Abbas visited the Vatican to commemorate a decade-long agreement with the Holy See.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo XIV met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday to discuss urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and the pursuit of a two-state solution to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.

The meeting, described as cordial, occurred nearly a month after a US-led ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip.

While this was their first in-person meeting, they had previously spoken by phone about escalating violence in the Gaza region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

