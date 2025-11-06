Pope Leo XIV and Abbas Seek Two-State Solution to Gaza Conflict
Pope Leo XIV held a first-ever meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and push for a two-state solution. The discussion followed a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Abbas visited the Vatican to commemorate a decade-long agreement with the Holy See.
Pope Leo XIV met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday to discuss urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and the pursuit of a two-state solution to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.
The meeting, described as cordial, occurred nearly a month after a US-led ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip.
While this was their first in-person meeting, they had previously spoken by phone about escalating violence in the Gaza region.
