UN Racial Discrimination Committee Urges States to Act on Palestine–Israel Case

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Thursday called on all States Parties to take concrete and coordinated action following its conclusions in a landmark inter-State case brought by the State of Palestine against Israel, urging governments to actively support the implementation of the Committee’s recommendations, including through appropriate sanctions against individuals, groups or entities that incite segregation or racially motivated violence.

The appeal follows the publication of findings by an independent ad hoc conciliation commission, established under the inter-State procedure of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD). This was the first time such a commission examined allegations of racial discrimination affecting Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Findings of Systemic Discrimination

In its conclusions, published in 2024, the commission found that a range of policies and practices contribute to systemic racial discrimination against Palestinians. These include segregation between Jewish and non-Jewish communities, the continued expansion of settlements and outposts, restrictive building permit regimes, and widespread home demolitions. According to the commission, these measures entrench inequality and significantly undermine prospects for a just and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The conclusions are accompanied by specific recommendations addressed to Israel, the State of Palestine, and all States Parties to ICERD. These recommendations aim to address the root causes of discrimination, ensure compliance with international legal obligations, and promote equal enjoyment of rights without distinction based on race, ethnicity or national origin.

Responsibilities of the International Community

The Committee stressed that meaningful implementation of the recommendations requires sustained engagement beyond the two parties directly involved. Under ICERD, all States Parties have a legal obligation to ensure that their policies, cooperation, trade, and assistance do not enable or support discriminatory practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

States are also called upon to employ diplomatic, legal and other lawful measures to promote compliance with international human rights standards and to address violations identified by the commission.

“The international community has a fundamental role to play in addressing racial discrimination,” said Chinsung Chung, a member of the Committee. “Where States knowingly tolerate racial discrimination by another State, in circumstances where they are obliged not to, they may themselves incur responsibility under international law.”

Sanctions and Measures Against Incitement

The Committee specifically urged States Parties to ensure that their financial, military, political or economic resources are not used to support discriminatory policies or practices. It also called on governments to take action against incitement to segregation, hate speech and racially motivated violence, including through sanctions and other accountability measures, as part of their shared responsibility under the Convention.

These steps, the Committee said, are essential to preventing further harm and to upholding the core principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in ICERD.

Continued Monitoring and Follow-Up

As part of the follow-up process, CERD said it will continue to seek information from States Parties and other relevant stakeholders on measures taken in response to the recommendations. The Committee will closely monitor progress to assess whether meaningful steps are being taken to address racial discrimination and to ensure compliance with the Convention.

Marking the 60th anniversary of ICERD, the Committee emphasized that combating racial discrimination is more urgent than ever, particularly in contexts of armed conflict and prolonged occupation.

“As ICERD marks its 60th anniversary, combating racial discrimination is more urgent than ever,” Chung said. “It requires the full commitment of all States Parties to ensure that international law is upheld and that racial discrimination is eliminated wherever it occurs.”