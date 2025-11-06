Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Mahayuti: Farmers Must Demand Loan Waiver

Uddhav Thackeray urged Maharashtra's farmers not to vote for the Mahayuti coalition unless a loan waiver is granted. He demanded Rs 50,000 compensation per hectare and criticized the government's handling of farmer issues. Thackeray also claimed corruption within the BJP and highlighted Modi's unfulfilled promise to farmers.

In a bold move, Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), called on Maharashtra farmers to withhold their votes from the ruling Mahayuti coalition until the government accedes to their demands for a loan waiver. Thackeray's appeal came during a heartfelt meeting at Bhusani village in the Ausa tehsil of Latur district, where he promised to support the beleaguered farming community following extensive damage from recent floods.

The farmers, according to Thackeray, should receive Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation from the BJP-led government. Thackeray criticized the administration's priorities, pointing out Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's focus on election campaigns outside Maharashtra. He recalled that when in opposition, Fadnavis had once advocated for declaring a 'wet drought' in similar crises.

Thackeray's criticisms extended to corruption allegations within the BJP, accusing outsiders of benefiting while loyal supporters were sidelined. He emphasized the unmet promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers' income, contrasting it with increased costs for the agricultural sector. Thackeray also demanded equitable financial benefits for women across India, paralleling initiatives in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

