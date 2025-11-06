U.S. House Races in 2026: Key Battles for Control

In the lead-up to the November 2026 U.S. House elections, Republicans are poised to defend their tenuous majority. Recent retirements, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have intensified the political landscape, creating new battles for control between Republicans and Democrats.

Notable races include Pelosi's influential seat in California, now a Democratic stronghold, Maine's volatile district where Democrat Jared Golden won't seek reelection, and Iowa, where Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces repeated challenges from Democrat Christina Bohannan. The electoral map is further complicated by competitive spots in Nebraska and Arizona, juxtaposed against party dynamics in Texas and Washington.

As the political climate heats up, the combinations of established political figures and new challengers reflect the evolving U.S. political arena. The strategic maneuvers and campaign dynamics in several significant districts will play a critical role in determining control of the chamber.