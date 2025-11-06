Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections concluded peacefully with a historic 64.46% voter turnout, the highest since 2000. CEO Vinod Gunjyal reported smooth elections with minimal EVM replacements. Active participation from women and senior citizens was noted, with remaining votes in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:43 IST
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Gunjyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections saw a historic voter turnout of 64.46%, the highest since 2000, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Gunjyal. Of the 45,341 polling booths, data from 41,943 booths contributed to this figure.

Gunjyal highlighted the enthusiastic participation of women and senior citizens, noting that over two lakh senior citizens aged 85 and above cast their votes. The first phase involved 1,314 candidates, including 122 women, contesting the elections.

A total of 47,263 ballot units were utilized, with 165 ballot units replaced, a reduction compared to the last elections. Authorities efficiently resolved 143 complaints received on polling day, ensuring a smooth and incident-free electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

