Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop

The Himachal Pradesh BJP organized a two-day workshop focusing on booth-level strategies for the 2027 Assembly elections. The event aimed to enhance the party's outreach and criticized the ruling Congress government for allegedly suspending welfare schemes initiated by the previous BJP administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:47 IST
BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh BJP concluded a strategic two-day workshop near Solan to energize its booth-level campaign for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. The effort also focused on criticizing the state's Congress government for allegedly halting BJP-initiated welfare schemes.

Led by state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, the gathering trained party workers, including officials and media teams, on expanding BJP's influence across Himachal Pradesh's diverse populations. The workshop underscored the party's transition into 'election mode,' aiming to bolster its presence at over 8,000 booths statewide.

Leaders including Jai Ram Thakur emphasized exposing what they termed 'anti-people' policies of the Congress government, promising to promote BJP's welfare initiatives and strategies across every household in the state's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

 India
2
Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

 India
3
Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Do...

 India
4
Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025