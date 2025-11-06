BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop
The Himachal Pradesh BJP organized a two-day workshop focusing on booth-level strategies for the 2027 Assembly elections. The event aimed to enhance the party's outreach and criticized the ruling Congress government for allegedly suspending welfare schemes initiated by the previous BJP administration.
The Himachal Pradesh BJP concluded a strategic two-day workshop near Solan to energize its booth-level campaign for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. The effort also focused on criticizing the state's Congress government for allegedly halting BJP-initiated welfare schemes.
Led by state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, the gathering trained party workers, including officials and media teams, on expanding BJP's influence across Himachal Pradesh's diverse populations. The workshop underscored the party's transition into 'election mode,' aiming to bolster its presence at over 8,000 booths statewide.
Leaders including Jai Ram Thakur emphasized exposing what they termed 'anti-people' policies of the Congress government, promising to promote BJP's welfare initiatives and strategies across every household in the state's communities.
