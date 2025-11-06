Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle
At a campaign event for the Nagrota bypoll on November 11, Omar Abdullah emphasized choosing a representative with government access. The candidates include NC's Shamim Begum and Devyani Rana of the BJP. The election follows the passing of former representative Devender Singh Rana.
Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, took to the campaign trail for the upcoming November 11 Nagrota bypoll, urging voters to elect someone with access to the government.
The bypoll sees multiple candidates vying for votes, including NC's Shamim Begum and BJP's Devyani Rana, amid a political backdrop shaped by past votes.
The election aims to fill the vacancy left by the late Devender Singh Rana, with several parties, including the AAP and Independents, in fierce competition.
