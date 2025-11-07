Left Menu

Senate Challenges Trump's Potential Venezuelan Offensive

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a resolution limiting President Trump's ability to conduct attacks on Venezuela without congressional approval. The proposal follows concerns over Trump's military actions against Venezuela-linked boats, and seeks to halt potential strikes on Venezuelan territory without legal justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:46 IST
The United States Senate is set to vote on a resolution on Thursday that could prevent President Donald Trump from executing military strikes on Venezuela without obtaining prior congressional approval. This comes after high-ranking administration officials informed lawmakers that there is currently no legal basis for action against Venezuelan territory.

The resolution, which aims to curb any direct military engagement with Venezuela, is spearheaded by Democrats Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, and Republican Senator Rand Paul. Recent U.S. strikes on vessels near Venezuela have sparked fears of an escalated military response. Despite President Trump's previous intimations of authorized covert operations in Venezuela, he recently denied plans for direct strikes.

Some Congress members, including top Democrats and legal experts, argue that these actions may breach international law and U.S. legislation against unauthorized military engagements. The resolution seeks to reaffirm congressional oversight and responsibility in approving military actions, amidst ongoing debates over America's long-term strategy in Latin America.

