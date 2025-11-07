Left Menu

Deep Dive into the Controversial 2017 Intelligence Assessment: Unraveling 'Russia Hoax'

Federal prosecutors are preparing subpoenas to investigate intelligence officials behind the 2017 assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Led by Justice Department's Jason Reding Quinones, the probe examines claims of political motivation and subsequent investigations into Trump's campaign, with implications for justice impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:59 IST
Deep Dive into the Controversial 2017 Intelligence Assessment: Unraveling 'Russia Hoax'
Federal prosecutors are reportedly preparing subpoenas to examine the work of Obama-era intelligence officials responsible for the 2017 assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This comes as part of an investigation steered by U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quinones from the Southern District of Florida.

The subpoenas are expected to seek an extensive range of documents related to the preparation of the Intelligence Community's January 2017 assessment. Two anonymous sources revealed that materials under scrutiny include paper and digital records, emails, and text messages.

This investigative move aligns with Trump's longstanding allegations against the Justice Department for bias. Quinones' office is also scrutinizing documents from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation, emphasizing ongoing discussions about political motivations and the impartiality of justice.

