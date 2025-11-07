US Domestic News Highlights: Cybersecurity, Politics, and Transportation

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office reported a cybersecurity incident, prompting enhanced security measures, while an independent team reviews hepatitis B vaccine data following a postponed CDC vote. Concurrently, New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani inspired young voters with his progressive platform.

In a significant transportation development, the longest U.S. government shutdown is causing major disruptions to airline schedules, impacting hundreds of thousands of passengers every day. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi plans to retire, concluding her historic tenure as House Speaker by 2026.

Other notable updates include the Dallas Cowboys mourning the loss of player Marshawn Kneeland, and cybersecurity concerns surface with the Washington Post's revelation of a breach linked to Oracle software. In legal news, NYC's Attorney General challenges the USDA over SNAP benefits and the DOE may face subpoenas related to Russia's alleged 2016 election interference.