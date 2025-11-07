Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Cybersecurity, Politics, and Transportation

The latest US domestic news headlines cover a cybersecurity breach at the Congressional Budget Office, an independent review of hepatitis B vaccine recommendations, Zohran Mamdani's successful mayoral campaign in New York, Marshawn Kneeland's death, airline schedule disruptions, and Nancy Pelosi's planned retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:31 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: Cybersecurity, Politics, and Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office reported a cybersecurity incident, prompting enhanced security measures, while an independent team reviews hepatitis B vaccine data following a postponed CDC vote. Concurrently, New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani inspired young voters with his progressive platform.

In a significant transportation development, the longest U.S. government shutdown is causing major disruptions to airline schedules, impacting hundreds of thousands of passengers every day. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi plans to retire, concluding her historic tenure as House Speaker by 2026.

Other notable updates include the Dallas Cowboys mourning the loss of player Marshawn Kneeland, and cybersecurity concerns surface with the Washington Post's revelation of a breach linked to Oracle software. In legal news, NYC's Attorney General challenges the USDA over SNAP benefits and the DOE may face subpoenas related to Russia's alleged 2016 election interference.

TRENDING

1
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
2
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025