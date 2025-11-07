Elise Stefanik Set to Enter New York Governor Race

Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik is anticipated to announce her candidacy for the position of New York governor on Friday, according to sources familiar with her intentions.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed this information ahead of the official announcement, which has been a topic of private discussions.

Stefanik, known for her allegiance to former President Donald Trump, represents a conservative district in upstate New York. Recently, she has amplified her critique of Governor Kathy Hochul, labeling her as the "worst governor in America" and challenging her endorsement of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.