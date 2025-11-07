Zohran Mamdani's Puerto Rican Triumph: A Mayor-Elect's Pledge

New York City's Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, made a striking appearance at Puerto Rico's annual Somos conference on Thursday, marking his debut post-election event since clinching a victory earlier this week.

Fresh off defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Mamdani was greeted by enthusiastic supporters at the beachside summit, affirming his commitment to champion the cause of working individuals. The event, known for its mix of strategy sessions and social events, provides a platform for New York's political elite to gather post-election. Mamdani, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, engaged with the crowd, even partaking in a spirited rendition of a song in his honor.

Besides his public commitments, Mamdani announced the formation of his transition team, which includes experienced officials. This move is a step towards achieving his ambitious goals around affordability for the city. Prior to the event, Mamdani had a phone conversation with the outgoing mayor, Eric Adams, who assured full cooperation for a seamless transition. Mamdani will return to New York on Saturday, poised to take office with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)